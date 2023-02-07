Division In ODM As Ruto Meets Raila MPs At State House

“Since the victory of our party leader Raila Odinga was stolen and the will of the people subverted after the August 9, 2022 General Election, some leaders have elected to undermine the leadership of the party and chosen to go against the will of the people who elected them to positions they hold,” ODM said in press release signed by the party’s Director of Communication Philip Etale.

The ODM legislators who met the President and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House include: Gideon Ochando (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

ODM accused President Ruto of trying to buy the opposition MPs in a bid to weaken the Azimio team which is out to put the Kenya Kwanza government in check.

“Three months ago, the Azimio la Umoja leadership began rallies to push for the reclamation of its victory from the hands of the illegitimate administration in order to provide the leadership Kenyans want, but all along, we knew the enemy will not sit pretty,”

“They have started spending stolen money to hoodwink some of our leaders with the aim of trying to scuttle our activities. Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption,” said Mr Etale.

The Orange Party asked its supporters not to be distracted by leaders whom it said are pursuing personal interests at the expense of people’s well-being.

“We know that in the quest for legitimate leadership, there are those who will fall by the wayside, and some will be compromised, but the movement remains unstoppable. This is a people’s movement aimed at defending the constitution of the land. History will judge harshly leaders who want to betray Kenyans by accepting handouts to scuttle the activities of the movement,” he said.

“We call on Kenyans to ignore such selfish leaders who only care about their stomachs and not the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans,” Mr Etale added.

In a short press release by the State House on Tuesday, President Ruto said he will work with leaders from across the political divide for the sake of the country’s unity and economic transformation.