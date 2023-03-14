Celebration of a Life for Rev, Dr Francis Mwanzia Mulwa of Columbus, Ohio

In Loving Memory of Rev, Dr. Francis Mwanzia Mulwa of Columbus, Ohio

A Celebration of a Life Well Lived: The late Rev. Dr Francis Mwanzia Mulwa was born on October 16th, 1960, in Machakos, Kenya. He passed on to glory on March 4th, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was the second born son of the late Paul Kasema and Beth Kasema.

He is survived by his wife Fostina Mbatha Mwanzia, his children; David Mulwa Mwanzia, Elizabeth Nthambi Mwanzia and Eve Mwanzia Lauer. Siblings Isaac Lasema, Christine Mwongeli, Rose Kamene, Gladys Mutio, Albert Kimeu, Maureen Ndila and Jackson Mumina also survive him.

He was son in law to the late David Mutua and Monica David. He was brother-in-law to William Sankan, Bernard Nzioka, Sarah David, Mary Mutunga, Elizabeth Katoo, Sam Mutua, John Wambua and Emmanuel Kyalo.

His true love was ministry and serving his community as a servant of the Lord. In 2002 he founded Go-Ye Outreach Ministries in central Ohio. Go-Ye Ministries meant everything to him, and he thrived as a spiritual father to many people here and abroad. Until we meet again!

The Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home; 5456 East Livingstone Ave., Columbus, OH, 43232 is overseeing the funeral service process.

The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at Metro Baptist Church, 5959 Sharon Woods Blvd

Columbus, OH, [email protected] 9 AM EST.

Followed by Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens/ Cemetery, 5600 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213. A Repast service will be held immediately after the committal service at Maize Rd, Baptist Church, Maize 4251 Maize Rd, Columbus, OH, 43229. @ 3 PM EST.

Please Contact Persons Below for More Details or to extend your sympathy and support:

David Mwanzia: 6149291870

Pastor Esmond Onsomu: 4199738984

Jaja Yogo: 6143164247

Ken Dulo: 6149373285

Catherine Muoki: 6148041885

Angela Mate: 6144417727

May God bless you all.

I HAVE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT, I HAVE FINISHED MY COURSE, I HAVE KEOT THE FAITH. 2ND TIMOTHY 4:7

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Celebration of a Life for Rev, Dr Francis Mwanzia Mulwa of Columbus, Ohio