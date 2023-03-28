Death Announcemnet of Hoseah Yego, Brother to Samuel Yego of Maryland

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing away of Hoseah Yego on March 24, 2023 in Kenya after a long battle with cancer. Hoseah was the brother to Pastor Samuel Yego of Bowie Maryland.

There will be a Fundraising on Wednesday March 29, 2023 to assist with the Medical and burial expense at his home in Kapchemoiywa village in Nandi County, Kenya.

His body will be laid to rest on Saturday April 1, 2023 at his home in Kapchemoiywa Village.

Any financial assistance can be sent to Naftaly Rotich in Kenya: 0711206624. Friends of Pastor Yego in Diaspora can support through:

Hellen Yego Cash/Zelle (301) 814-1176 in the U.S.A.

Above all, the family covert your prayers during this difficult time.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

