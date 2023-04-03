Death Announcement Of George Kimani Ruiyi, father to Lucas Kimani of Baltimore MD

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of George Kimani Ruiyi in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 2, 2023. Mr. Kimani was loving husband to Elizabeth Njoki Kimani of Kikuyu, Kenya.

He was the father to Lucas and Martha Kimani (Baltimore, MD), Damaris Kimani and Patrick Kabaki (Baltimore, MD) and Bernard and Grace Kimani (Apex, NC) among others in Kenya.

He was the grandfather to Njoki, Wangui, Christopher, Alvin, Anderson, and Alexi (Baltimore, MD); Lawrence and Njoki (Apex, NC) among others in Kenya.

The family covets your prayers and financial support to defray the hospital bill and meet funeral expenses in the amount of $15,000.

Financial support can be sent to:

Lucas Kimani

Cash App: (410)212-3339; $LGKIM

Zelle: (410)212-3339; LUCAS G

Family and friends are meeting in person and virtually for prayers and support as follows:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 (7:00pm – 8:00pm)

Friday, April 7, 2023 (7:00pm – 8:00pm)

Gatonye Residence

12215 Faulkner Dr.

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Zoom meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86206435110

Meeting ID: 86206435110

WhatsApp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EH3kHoRdCOSCN0PIEGV85l

For more information please contact:

Pastor Charles Kiguru (443) 564-9930

Lucas Kimani (410) 212-3339

Patricia Njenga (410) 925-5029

Martha Gatonye (443) 822-6013

Joel Njoroge (301) 356-3218

Geoffrey Gathura (443) 453-8976

Joyce Njoroge (301) 254‑0340

….the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

