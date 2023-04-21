Username Investments Feted As A Starbrand In East Africa

Username Investment Ltd.,the leading real estate company in Kenya has been feted as a top Real Estate Land Seller at Starbrands East Africa Awards 2023-2024 Edition. The award ceremony has taken place at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi and brought together over 30 different sectors offering a wide range of products and services.

Username Investments emerged top after a thorough survey of Kenyans between the ages of 18 – 55 years across major cities in Kenya by Enterprit Brands Awards. Enterprit Brands Awards is an independent corporate entity with an aim of paying tribute to brands that offer quality products and services to the East African Consumer.

“Celebrating Eid al-Fitr with recognition as a Starbrand in East Africa is the best gift to Username Investments. We thank our customers and Kenyans at large who participated in the survey and recognized Username as a Starbrand offering quality land products ideal to develop a home”, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd said while receiving the Award.

“When I received a call from Entreprit Brands that we had topped the list as a Starbrand in Land Selling, I was quick to ask the age of the survey respondents. To my amazement, the age was between 18 – 55 years a blend of young people and the older generation. It’s fulfilling to realize that we are impacting generations across the country with our affordable properties. I couldn’t have been happier that for over 10 years Kenya and East Africa is recognizing our contribution in making homeownership affordable. We are happy that we have delivered over 16,000 title deeds across our 56 projects. I appreciate the entire Username Team, our clients, stakeholders and Kenyans at large for believing in Username Investments and making us a star in 2023”, Reuben continued.

“The journey to becoming a Starbrand has not been an overnight success. It has been characterized by commitment, consistency and being reliable in keeping our brand promise which is delivering title deeds to all our clients. I am happy that Kenyans now identify Username as A Tradition of Trust and we promise to continue fulfilling the dreams of owning a place to call home at affordable prices”.

Reuben concluded by reaffirming Username Investments commitment to making home ownership accessible to all. Despite housing being a basic need, statistics from the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022 shows that more than half of Kenyan men aged below 54 years do not own a house or land. The data is similar to women where half of those below 49 years do not own a house of land. He assured Kenyans that it is possible to own a home with prices as low as Ksh 249,000 and with a flexible payment plan. Reuben encouraged Kenyans to invest in properties this year because Username Investments is committed to restoring confidence in the real estate sector by ensuring each investor receives a title deed.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Best Land and Investment Company and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards. The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on maureenmutahi@username.co.ke

