Death Announcement Of Rose Miriam Njeri Kuria of Hemet, California

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts we announce that Mrs. Rose Miriam Njeri Kuria has been called to glory. She passed away suddenly on the 16th of May 2023 in Hemet, California, in the United States of America.

Rose was the Beloved wife of the late Moses Samuel Kuria and she left behind five children: Moses Victor Muhika Kuria, Rachel Nyokabi Kuria, Moses Wilfred Mwaura Kuria, Moses John Njoroge Kuria and Moses William Irari Kuria. She was a darling mother-in-law to Shilumbe Chivuno-Kuria and a doting grandmother to Kuria Namukwala Mwaura Kuria, Chelsea Njeri Kuria, Shekungwe Thayu Mwaura Kuria and Karen Njeri Kuria.

Prayer meetings at the Residence on the dates below:

Dates: June 7th, 10th and June 14th

Home Address:

28598 Woodchester Way, Menifee CA 92584

Any financial support can be contributed to:

Cashapp: $RachelKuria

Zelle Rachel Kuria: 951.901.3309

Venmo: Moses Kuria

PayPal: Moses Kuria

Cashapp: $Deejaykweli or 951 388 6061

Via Mpesa: Paybill number. 8521194

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

