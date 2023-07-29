Death Announcement Of Ruth Kahuria of Oklahoma

It is with deep sorrow & humble acceptance that we announce that Ruth Kahuria of Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Wednesday 7/26/2023 after a long battle with cancer.

She was a loving wife to Peter Kahuria, a caring mother to Daisy, Noah & Abigail, a beloved sister to David Njoroge, C.I.F Pst. Isaac & Nancy, and a great friend and relative to many others.

Let’s stand with this family in prayers and support them financially.

You can send your contribution through

Peter’s Cashapp: 4055320397 or $Front2Backstudio

Peter’s Zelle: 4055320397

Nancy’s CashApp: 4052492231 or $NNjoroge

Contact info:

Peter Kahuria. .+14055320397

Pst Isaac.. +14054767211

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort

2 Corinthians 1:3‭-‬4



