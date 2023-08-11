Azimio, Kenya Kwanza picks technical team to dialogue panel

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition has picked four members to sit in the dialogue technical team. Those picked are Jeremiah Kioni -Team Leader, Adams Oloo, Zein Abubakar and Isabel Githinji. Also, Kenya Kwanza picked it technical team comprising of lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, Linda Musumba, advocate Nick Biketi and Duncan Ojwang.

In a statement released on Friday, August 11, Ichung’wah settled on renowned lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu and Linda Musumba, an advocate and senior lecturer at Kenyatta University School of Law.

The other two comprised advocate Nick Biketi and Duncan Ojwang’, a legal expert and senior lecturer at African Nazarene University.

Ichung’wah, who also serves as Kikuyu MP, mandated the legal team to ensure that the talks are transparent and in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

Other than selecting the lawyers, Kenya Kwanza also demanded the talks be live-streamed to enhance accountability and transparency.

The 4-member legal team is set to face the Azimio technical side comprising embattled Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Adams Oloo, a senior lecturer of political science and Public Administration at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

Zein Abubakar, a former member of parliament of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and Isabel Githinj, the Kenya Reform Party Secretary General wrapped up Azimio’s list.

As agreed during the first day of bipartisan talks held on Wednesday, August 9, the technical team from both camps will create a proper framework to guide the negotiations starting Monday, August 14.

They will also guide the bipartisan team of 10 members selected equally from the two camps.

Kenya Kwanza Bipartisan Team

The team includes MP Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

Azimio Bipartisan Team

This includes former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Contentious Issues

The teams also agreed to refrain from revealing the contents of the discussions to the public until the negotiations are concluded.

Among the issues on the table include the high cost of living, the reconstruction of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the creation of the office of the official leader of the opposition and the embedment of the office of the prime minister.

Nonetheless, Azimio also demanded the review of the IEBC serves, while Kenya Kwanza opposed the inclusion of the opposition into the government. The two sides have yet to release a formal list of the issues forming the discussions.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

