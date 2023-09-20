CS Ababu Namwamba Appointed to UN Global Leadership Council

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been appointed to the Global Leadership Council of Generation Unlimited by President William Ruto.

The appointment was announced by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs on Wednesday, September 20.

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Congratulates our Cabinet Secretary, Hon Ababu-Terrah Namwamba, EGH on his appointment by His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto, CGH to the Global Leadership Council of Generation Unlimited, the premier United Nations platform for advancing the agenda of young people globally,” read the statement in part.

CS Namwamba is expected to attend his inaugural Global Leadership Council meeting in New York, USA from September 21, 2023, during the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

The appointment comes days after he was nominated to serve on the Commonwealth Youth Ministers Task Force.

Ababu in a statement on Friday, September 15 said the nomination will offer Kenya a strong global platform to help shape the youth agenda across commonwealth states.

“This offers Kenya a strong global platform to help shape the youth agenda across the 56-member State Commonwealth,” he stated.

The decision to nominate CS Namwamba was reached during the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting at Malborough House in London UK.

Kenya will represent the African region on the key body tasked with implementing the Commonwealth Youth Programme across the 56 Commonwealth member states around the world.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

