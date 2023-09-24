Lucy Waithira Ng’ethe Passes Away at St Joseph Medical Center Tacoma WA

It is with great sorrow that we communicate the death of Lucy Waithira Ng’ethe who peacefully passed on on Monday 18th September 2023, while undergoing treatment at St Joseph Medical Center Tacoma.

She is mother to Edwin Mungai, late John Ng’ethe and Cecilia Nduta Gitere all in Kenya

She hails from Karura Kanyungu near Ack St Mark’s Mukui Church in Kabete Sub County.

Her children and family in Kenya are appealing to well wishers to help transport her remains to her final resting place in Kenya.

Burial arrangements will be going on every day at 32321 11th Place Apt 134 Federal Way, WA 98003. For financial support, kindly Zelle or Cash App David Karanja Kingora 205 566 9093. Group link : https://chat.whatsapp.com/ ET6Smure1q2DZWyNrjAM62

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

