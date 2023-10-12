Kalonzo-Ichung’wah Team Agree To Create Opposition Leader Positions

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The National Dialogue Committee has agreed to create the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and opposition leader following a series of meetings between the two opposing camps.

The team, led by National Assembly leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Azimio counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka, also agreed on other issues including the two-thirds gender rule and fidelity to political parties.

The Office of the Opposition leader has been a subject of debate in the past with President William Ruto saying that he is ready to create the office through parliament in order to boost the opposition’s oversight role.

The final issue is the establishment of funds for the Constituency Development Fund, National Government Affirmative Action Fund and Senate Oversight Fund.

“Pleased with the tremendously positive strides the Dialogue Committee has made in our noble quest to make Kenya a better nation,” Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who is part of the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team, said in a statement.

“The meeting with our Technical Teams has reported significant progress by providing an agreeable set of agenda from both teams.”

He stated that the committee had worked overtime to adhere to the 60-day timelines given by Parliament. On August 16, 2023, Members of Parliament directed the bipartisan team to report to President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga within 60 days.

The committee, however, did not agree on some issues including the cost of living, restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), audit of the 2022 elections, and inclusivity in public appointments among others.

The Committee has been holding public hearings with select stakeholders to discuss on contentious issues between the two camps including the IEBC selection panel agenda and audit of the 2022 General Election.

These include the former IEBC commissioners, the IEBC selection panel, working group on the two thirds gender rule among others.

Following the discussions, the team will provide a comprehensive report before the end of October.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kalonzo-Ichung’wah Team Agree To Create Opposition Leader Positions