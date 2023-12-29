It is with sadness that we announce the untimely death of Agnes Wambui Mwaura TX, formerly of Iowa, which occured following a severe brain aneurysm on 26th December 2023 while working for American Airlines at Dallas Airport, Fort Worth.

She is the daughter of Mwaura Mugo of Githunguri and Lucy Mwaura (IA) and sister to Elizabeth Mwaura (IA).

Devoted mother of Faith, Geremi, and Stephanie.

We will share more information as burial plans are underway.

We the family of Agnes requests your prayers and contributions in this difficult time.

For support, kindly use: Cashapp: $lucyarthurw

*Zelle: Phone #: 515 771 2006 – Lucy Arthur

Join our memorial group to stand with us: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ LN5ju6BTH4I7an8wKzfj8e

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement Of Agnes Wambui Mwaura Of Texas