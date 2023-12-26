Death Announcement of Rev Balozi Laban Otiende Of St Louis, Missouri

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Rev. Balozi Laban Otiende, from St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Rev. Balozi Laban was the loving husband of Florence Makungu Otiende and devoted father of Brian Adoli Otiende and Roger Mutongi Otiende.

Rev. Otiende was a beacon of hope and strength to his family and a son of late Benjamin Owino, Nedi Musimbi, a brother to Mheshimiwa / Hon. Charles Gumini Gimose, Ayub Lumbugu, Nathan Oyavo, Josephine Mmbone Vutagwa, the late Samuel Obari and Albert Owino.

He was a pillar to both his immediate and extended family. As a brother-in-law to the Mutongi’s, he was a cherished addition to their family. His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.

Please uphold the family in prayers as they go through this exceedingly tough time.

Your financial support is highly appreciated as the family plans to lay Rev. Balozi Laban Otiende to rest in Kenya.

Please send your contributions to Linet Mutongi via Zelle 703-477-3835 or Cash App $linetm.

For more information, please reach out to

Vincent Mutongi 240-672-1575

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

