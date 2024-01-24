Musalia Mudavadi in China on a 3-day official visit

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi arrived in Beijing, China on Wednesday on a three-day official visit.

He was welcomed by Deputy Directors in the Department of African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yu Yong and Xu Benin and the Kenyan Ambassador to China, Willy Bett.

Mudavadi is accompanied by the Principal Secretary of State Department for Parliamentary Affairs, Aurelia Rono among other notable government officials.

The visit was extended at the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs for China.

The trip provides a valuable opportunity for a follow-up engagement on key discussions between Kenya and China, particularly in light of President William Ruto’s recent state visit to China, Mudavadi said.

3-day official visit

During the visit, the Prime CS will engage with senior government representatives of the People’s Republic of China, focusing on strengthening collaborations in trade, investment, labour and security between Kenya and China.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs plays a pivotal role in economic diplomacy, fostering smooth relationships between Kenya and its key global partners.

China continues to deepen crucial partnerships with Kenya, leading impactful infrastructural projects and supporting various sectors of economic advancement.

