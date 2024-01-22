Raila Odinga says No danger of Azimio collapsing 22/23

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has dispelled reports on the imminent collapse of the Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

Speaking in Lamu on Monday, January 22, Raila downplayed reports that Azimio was also planning to expel Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed for the role he played in the 2022 Presidential Elections.

Raila argued that the reports did not reflect the true position of Azimio.

“I want to dispel any rumour being spread by irresponsible media. There is no danger of Azimio collapsing any time soon,” he stated.

“Nobody has left Azimio except a few members of parliament who decided to take a walk but the leadership of Azimio is intact,” he added.

Raila remarked that Azimio members are allowed to hold different opinions but that does not amount to the coalition disintegration.

Raila Odinga-There may be disagreements

“There may be sometimes disagreements of opinions on one issue or one another but that does not mean disintegration,” Raila assured his supporters.

According to the former Prime Minister, Azimio is more focused on liberating the country.

His sentiments followed reports of a fallout in Azimio with a section of the media alleging that Junet Mohamed was among the leaders in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) set to be axed.

However, Raila downplayed the reports assuring Azimio followers that the coalition has remained intact despite losing in the 2022 Presidential contest.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

