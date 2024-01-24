Weak Kenya Shilling Pushing UK Citizens to Visit Kenya

UK citizens are contemplating visiting Kenya in droves to take advantage of the continually depreciating Kenyan Shilling and President William Ruto’s visa-free policy.

Kenyans.co.ke has learnt that several vacation seekers are mulling leaving the UK to escape the winter characterised by extreme cold weather and wild storms.

Reports indicate that Kenya ranks among the most preferred warmer destinations due to the weakened Shilling, making vacation costs lower for the Brits.

Similarly, records show that over the past year, the Sterling Pound has gained more than 33 per cent against the Shilling.

In January 2023, the exchange rate stood at Ksh150 which has since increased to the Ksh202 mark this year.

The drop in the Shilling’s value, therefore, accords the travellers a cheaper vacation, which might see the tourists extend their stay in Kenya due to affordability.

iNews, a UK media outlet, estimated that a standard charge for a double room in Kenya was Ksh3,745 (£18) while per person daily expenditure was slightly above Ksh4,000.

The Brits are also warming up to President William Ruto’s visa-free policy, easing the hustle of making travel plans into the country.

With their trips, the vacationers stand to enjoy the sea and sandy beaches of Mombasa and its Coastline, wild animals in inland national parks as well as a vibrant city life.

Lonely Planet ranked Kenya the place to visit in 2024 citing a vibrant nightlife characterised by rooftop bars and classy restaurants.

Apart from Kenya, Brits are also eying South Africa, Egypt, Turkey and Indonesia.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations in 2023, President Ruto announced that all global citizens will not need a visa to visit Kenya, with the document set to be replaced by the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The first batch of Visa-free foreigners landed in Kenya four days after the programme was scheduled to start.

