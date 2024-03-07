From Korogocho to Indiana: Inspiring Story of Erastus Mwangi

By Bob Mwiti
0
From Korogocho to Indiana: Inspiring Story of Erastus Mwangi
From Korogocho to Indiana: Inspiring Story of Erastus Mwangi

Erastus Mwangi’s journey from Korogocho, Nairobi, to pursuing an MBA in Business Analytics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and unwavering faith. Born amidst the challenges of a slum neighborhood, Erastus faced numerous hurdles from an early age.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite the adversities, he clung to his dreams of education, propelled by the unwavering support of his family and the transformative encounter with Honorable Wanjiku Muhia, whose compassion changed the trajectory of his life.

Tragedy struck when Erastus lost his father, plunging his family into deeper financial struggles. Yet, amidst the darkness, his mother’s resilience and determination to make ends meet through crafting homemade soap fueled Erastus’s resolve to pursue education despite the odds.

Through the support of Honorable Wanjiku and the opportunities presented by The KENYA Airlift Program, Erastus’s dreams began to materialize. Now, as Erastus embarks on his academic journey in the United States, his story serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring countless others to believe in the possibility of their dreams.

YouTube video

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

Related Posts

From International Student to Landing Lucrative IT Job in America

My American Dream Pursuit at IUP Is All Worth It -Joseph Ngunjiri

“I Am Loving Life Here in America”- Daniel Babere

Amos Nyabuti’s Remarkable Experiences as an International…

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

 

 

From Korogocho to Indiana: Inspiring Story of Erastus Mwangi

 

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More