Erastus Mwangi’s journey from Korogocho, Nairobi, to pursuing an MBA in Business Analytics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and unwavering faith. Born amidst the challenges of a slum neighborhood, Erastus faced numerous hurdles from an early age.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite the adversities, he clung to his dreams of education, propelled by the unwavering support of his family and the transformative encounter with Honorable Wanjiku Muhia, whose compassion changed the trajectory of his life.

Tragedy struck when Erastus lost his father, plunging his family into deeper financial struggles. Yet, amidst the darkness, his mother’s resilience and determination to make ends meet through crafting homemade soap fueled Erastus’s resolve to pursue education despite the odds.

Through the support of Honorable Wanjiku and the opportunities presented by The KENYA Airlift Program, Erastus’s dreams began to materialize. Now, as Erastus embarks on his academic journey in the United States, his story serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring countless others to believe in the possibility of their dreams.

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com or give us a call at 0742849555

From Korogocho to Indiana: Inspiring Story of Erastus Mwangi