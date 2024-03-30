Kenyan woman Fights for her life after boyfriend scalds her

A Kenya woman is fighting for her life in Mombasa after her boyfriend scalded her with hot oil. As per NTV video circulating on social media, the 23-year-old woman identified as Deborah recounted the traumatic event where her boyfriend allegedly poured hot oil on her following a quarrel.

This incident happened amidst the ongoing doctors’ strike which complicates the matter for the woman and makes her suffering more severe.

With the Doctors strike, she is now left with no option other than seek help in private hospitals which she cannot afford due to her financial constrain.

Sadly, as Deporah struggles to get treatment for the severe burns, the 29 year old boyfriend who caused the injury is reported to be on the run since the incident happened.

Deporah is among thousands of patients in Kenya who are sufering due to the Doctors strike. The strike has entered its third week countrywide but doctors in Nairobi County have reportedly resumed work. Other Doctors are still adamant and insist to wait for the Government to address their grievances.

Among the Major reasons for the strike is a demand better pay and working conditions. They are also accusing the Government of failing to implement a raft of promises, including a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017 after a 100-day strike which resulted in deaths of people due to lack of medical care.

Despite the unimaginable circumstances and the pain she is going through, the Kenyan woman is showing extraordinary resilience and determination to survive.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

