Will Kenya Government Break the Bank to Ensure Raila’s AU Victory

Many questions lingers on the amount of money the Kenya government is expected to spend to lodge a campaign for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s bid for African Union Commission Chairmanship.

Raila, who jetted back into the country at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday evening, is expected to intensify his campaign bid in the coming months to secure the votes from the continental leaders.

On one hand, President William Ruto has openly supported Raila’s move, noting that his government would accord him the necessary resources needed.

Albeit, the amount Ruto’s administration will set aside for Raila’s campaign is still unknown, with observers questioning whether the government will break the bank to ensure Raila’s victory.

The campaign is set to involve investment in key areas such as diplomacy, promotional activities and travel.

In the 2017 parliamentary budget, former President Uhuru Kenyatta spent over Ksh437.7 million for former Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s bid to oust incumbent Moussa Faki from the position. This exceeded the set budget of Ksh385 million at the time.

However, despite these efforts, Amina lost to Faki after seven rounds of voting. Reports at the time indicated that a last-minute change of votes by Uganda, Djibouti and Burundi led to Kenya’s defeat.

In Raila’s case, he is expected to secure two-thirds of the 55 member states to secure a victory, signalling the former prime minister’s task to convince the regional leaders.

Over the past ten days, Raila embarked on a tour of West Africa, Dubai, and the United Kingdom as part of his itinerary. Additionally, it is anticipated that he will have a busier schedule in April and May.

In April, Raila is slated to formally submit his bid by April 15, 2024. Following this, he is reportedly scheduled to tour Djibouti and Ethiopia to bolster his support within the East African bloc.

Come May, the former prime minister is set to visit Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola, Zambia, and Botswana. Furthermore, he plans to journey to South Africa following the country’s general elections on May 9, 2024.

On the other hand, President Ruto is expected to fly out to Ghana and Zimbabwe as he seeks to boost Raila’s campaign bid. A secretariat will also be established to intensify the campaign.

The AU elections are slated to be held in January 2025.

by BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

