Death Announcement: Morris Gitagia, Father to Michael K. Gitagia of MD

Dear family and friends, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing away of Mr. Morris Gitagia Ndungi of Kihara Sub location, Kiambu County Kenya on Sunday April 7th, 2024

Humble and loving father to Michael Kuria Gitagia and his wife Shareba Kuria of Ellicott City, Maryland. He is survived by many grand and great children.

The family is appealing for your prayers and support.

For more information please contact:

Richard Mwangi: 443-929-7334

John Muchiri: 410-262-9541

Minister Onabiyi Abiodun: 410 258 9844

Contributions can be sent to:

Michael Gitagia via

CashApp

$Mgitagia

or

Zelle: 410-262- 3639

Family and friends will meet for prayers on Wednesday 4/10/24 at 7-9pm. Address: 8675 Wheatfield Way Ellicott City MD 21043.

Kindly note that the Service of Songs (Memorial Service) will take place in Jesus House Baltimore the Emerge Sanctuary at the Glory Center, next to the main Sanctuary at 7.00pm on Friday, April 12th, 2024

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

