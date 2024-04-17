Missing Kenyan US Marine’s Girlfriend help to raise over $10,000

A GoFundMe set up by the girlfrind of Samuel Muturi Wanjiru, the Kenyan US Marine who went missing in Puerto Rico has managed to raise over $10,000 getting to the goal of the targeted amount of $15.000.

Natasha Castillo, Samuel Muturi’s girlfriend set up the Gofundme account to support the search efforts for Corporal Samuel Muturi Wanjiru who vanished on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the beach while vacationing in Puerto Rico.

Initially, Natasha Castillo-Vargas was at the beach with Muturi, but went back to the hotel for a nap while Muturi was left swimming in the ocean.

According to eye witness, while Muturi was swimming, a strong wave hit him causing him to fall down and that was the last time he was seen.

Search operations, including helicopters and other aircraft, were dispatched the same day to locate Wanjiru, but efforts yielded no results.

It is reported that the Coast Guard ceased active search operations on April 1st meaning that the search would transition to a passive phase where all coastal municipalities near Luquillo would still pay attention to their coasts.

Muturi’s mother, Natasha Castillo-Vargas and her father are in Puerto Rico and it is reported that they visit the beach daily where Muturi disappeared, persistently searching for any sign of him.

Muturi’s mother has expressed her disapointment with the way the US military handled the search effort saying that they could have done more.

She is grateful though for the help that has been given so far but requested for continued financial and emotional support in order to cope with the situation. She is hopeful that her son will be found.

Here is her message: “We ask that people send prayers and love during this devastating and heart aching time. We are firm believers in God as Samuel is too and we have faith that he will be found. Thank you for your support!”

