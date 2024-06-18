Kenyan Man Found Dead in His Car in West Virginia, Help Needed

Urgent Assistance Needed: Kenyan Man Found Dead in West Virginia – Join Us in Bringing Wilfred Baraza Ojwang Home to Kenya

In a tragic turn of events, a Kenyan man, Wilfred Baraza Ojwang, was found dead in his car in West Virginia.

Wilfred is believed to have died on May 30th but was discovered on May 31st. According to the Police report, a passerby noticed a motionless body in the car on 30th of May but assumed that he was just taking a nap. the next day, same person passing by realized that the man was dead and he called the Police.

As his family and friends mourn his loss, they are faced with the daunting task of bringing him back to Kenya. This is where we can make a difference. We invite you to join us in the urgent mission to bring Wilfred Baraza Ojwang home to Kenya.

The circumstances surrounding Wilfred’s death remain unclear, but what is certain is the need for assistance.

The costs associated with repatriation are substantial, and his loved ones require all the support they can get.

Together, we can ease their burden and help them navigate this difficult time. Join us in rallying for funds, spreading awareness, and offering any resources you can to support this cause.

Every contribution, whether big or small, will bring us closer to reuniting Wilfred with his family and giving him the farewell he deserves.

Let’s come together as a community, as compassionate individuals, and make a difference. Stand with us and help bring Wilfred Baraza Ojwang back home to Kenya.

The family in Kenya through the Kenya Emabssy have recieved an invoice of $ 13,438.67 from Gartens Harding Funeral Home.

They have setup a Whatsapp group to help with the fundraising. Kindly click here to join – https://chat.whatsapp.com/HkYnWsKe48dEllJcONOr6n. You can also use Mpesa #011 254 710 195 753 to send any amount big or small.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

