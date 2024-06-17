spot_img
Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
HomeNEWS
spot_img
NEWSOBITUARIES

Death Announcement of Stephen Kisaka of Jonesboro Georgia

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement of Stephen Kisaka of Jonesboro Georgia.
Death Announcement of Stephen Kisaka of Jonesboro Georgia

It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of  *Stephen Kisaka*, the son of Bishop Don Mwawasi and Pendo Mwawasi, of Jonesboro Georgia. Stephen passed away on Saturday, June 15th 2024 at Northside Hospital.

Thank you for attending Sunday  prayers and your support. updating for PRAYER meeting to celebrate the life of  Stephen Kisaka Mwawasi
*Meetings Physically at Believers Celebration Center, Marietta & on Zoom*
Days: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m Wednesday 7:00  p.m Friday
Time: 7.00pm to 8.30pm.
MEMORIAL SERVICE  will be on Sunday starting from 3.00 P.M to 6:00 P.M
 *For Financial support* you can Send Funds to
(1) Arthur Andega, *Cashaap/Zelle* # 678- 663-1796
(2) Bishop: Donald Mwawasi: *Zelle # 678 886-9788*
(3 )Pendo Mwawasi:
 **Cash app #
678-822- 8785**
Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/K2iCSa7o7VEKQ6XXzdqDWO
More details will be provided as they become available. For information,
Contacts:
Apstl. Zephania Muturi: 678-200-5989———–
Pst. Francis Kagira: 678-559-6873———–
Dr. Francis Githieya:
404-313-6189———–
Apstl. George Kamau  470-836-5722———-
Rev. Michael  Baguma: 470-354-5502———-
Ev. Mama Kim: 404-542-7478———–
Let’s stand with the family in prayers at this difficult time.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

- Advertisement -

 

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

- Advertisement -

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement of Stephen Kisaka of Jonesboro Georgia.

Previous article
Invitation To One Spirit Conference 2024 in Rockville, Maryland
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com/

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout.

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger