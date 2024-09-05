Celebrating the life of Felix Muthemba Chege of Tacoma WA

We regret to announce the death of Mr. Filex Simon Muthemba Chege which occurred on Thursday morning 8/29/2024 after a long illness.

Mr. Muthemba has left behind his wife Mrs. Mary Wanjiru Muthemba of Tacoma WA and their 5 children: Marion Wambui Muthemba (MD), Isabela Njeri Muthemba (WA), Charles Chege Muthemba (WA), Angeline Wangari Muthemba (Kenya), Judy Nyaguthie Muthemba (Kenya) and 6 grandchildren Makena, Nathan, Samuel, Ryan, Joshua and Jason.

Family and friends are gathering at the family home @7pm located at 910 98th St S, Tacoma, WA 98444.

Prayers and Fellowship 8pm. To join the meeting online using Google Meet, click this link: https://meet.google.com/gji- krrc-vdd Or open Meet and enter this code: gji-krrc-vdd

We ask for your support at this time financially to give Mr. Muthemba a good send off. We have seen God’s hand at work thus far and remain to praise his name at all times.

Please send your monitory gifts to

*Zelle* Mary muthemba (253) 359-8365

*Cash app* $MaryMuthemba or (253) 359 8365

