Monday, October 14, 2024
Funeral Services for Mary Njambi Mucheru in Dallas Texas

By Isaac Mbugua
With deep sadness, we announce the untimely passing of our beloved *Mary Njambi Mucheru* of Dallas, TX, on September 25, 2024. Mary was a loving mother to *Nicole Nyokabi Mucheru* and a cherished parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Duncanville.

Nicole, being an only child, is navigating this difficult time alone in Dallas. Her closest relative, James Kamau Ndung’u and her uncle John Kamau Mucheru have traveled from Midland-Odessa to offer support.

We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and kindness. However, we are still short of the funds needed to give Mary a befitting send-off. Please share this message widely.

For those wishing to assist or stay updated, kindly join the WhatsApp group via the link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IAEiXvU4rtl0M5oitfynHw

Viewing (Wake):

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time: 6 PM – 8 PM
Location: Bedford Memorial Funeral Home
Address: 524 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX 76022

 Funeral Service:

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Location: Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Address: 1111 W Danieldale Rd, Duncanville, TX 75137

 Rosary with DFW Kenyan Catholics

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 8 PM (CST)

Join Zoom Meeting Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 846 1479 8384
Passcode: 920605
We humbly ask for your prayers and financial support to help provide Mary with a dignified send-off.
Daily Meetings: 724 Gibson St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Ways to Support Financially:
Venmo: @Nicole-Mucheru
Zelle: 214-923-1757
CashApp: $NikkiMucheru
For more information, please contact:
Nicole Nyokabi: (214) 923-1757
James Ndung’u: (770) 881-4641
Eternal rest grant unto Mary, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

