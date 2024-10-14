Funeral Services for Mary Njambi Mucheru in Dallas Texas

With deep sadness, we announce the untimely passing of our beloved *Mary Njambi Mucheru* of Dallas, TX, on September 25, 2024. Mary was a loving mother to *Nicole Nyokabi Mucheru* and a cherished parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Duncanville.

Nicole, being an only child, is navigating this difficult time alone in Dallas. Her closest relative, James Kamau Ndung’u and her uncle John Kamau Mucheru have traveled from Midland-Odessa to offer support.

- Advertisement -

We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and kindness. However, we are still short of the funds needed to give Mary a befitting send-off. Please share this message widely.

For those wishing to assist or stay updated, kindly join the WhatsApp group via the link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ IAEiXvU4rtl0M5oitfynHw

- Advertisement -

Funeral Services for Mary Njambi Mucheru

Viewing (Wake):

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 6 PM – 8 PM

Location: Bedford Memorial Funeral Home

Address: 524 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX 76022

Funeral Service:

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Location: Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Address: 1111 W Danieldale Rd, Duncanville, TX 75137

Rosary with DFW Kenyan Catholics

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 8 PM (CST)

Join Zoom Meeting Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 846 1479 8384

Passcode: 920605

We humbly ask for your prayers and financial support to help provide Mary with a dignified send-off.

Daily Meetings: 724 Gibson St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Ways to Support Financially:

Venmo: @Nicole-Mucheru

Zelle: 214-923-1757

CashApp: $NikkiMucheru

For more information, please contact:

Nicole Nyokabi: (214) 923-1757

James Ndung’u: (770) 881-4641

Eternal rest grant unto Mary, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

Funeral Services for Mary Njambi Mucheru in Dallas Texas