Kelvin Mogo Heads to GVSU: An ISP Success Story

Kelvin Mogo is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his life. He is finally relocating to Grand Valley State University to pursue a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics. As a beneficiary of The International Scholars Program (ISP), Kelvin is both thrilled and grateful for the opportunity.

Kelvin’s journey with ISP began a few months ago, and he has been impressed by the program’s support throughout the process. He encourages other students to consider joining ISP, as he believes they will not regret the decision.

Kelvin is particularly excited about his upcoming flight, which will involve two layovers in London and Texas. This will be his first time flying, making the experience even more memorable. He discovered ISP through his sister, and he is deeply grateful for her guidance and support in changing his life.

Kelvin is confident that his Master’s degree in Applied Mathematics will have a significant impact on his future. He believes that statistics will play a crucial role in the years to come, and he is eager to develop his skills in this area.

As he prepares to leave, Kelvin promises his family that he will work hard and come back home to reward them for their unwavering support. His journey to Grand Valley State University marks the beginning of a bright future filled with opportunities and challenges.

Soaring to New Heights: Roselyn's American Dream Takes Flight

