Popular Kenyan Actress Winnie Bwire dies in Turkey

Actress Winnie Bwire, popularly known as Dida in the renowned Citizen TV series ‘Sultana’, has died.

In a statement by her family on Thursday, September 5, Bwire succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment in Turkey.

“It is with heavy hearts and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce Winfred Bwire Ndubi lost her battle with cancer on 5th September, 2024, while undergoing treatment in Turkey,” read part of the statement.

The family expressed gratitude to all those who supported the departed actress during her battle with the disease and noted that more details would be shared in due course.

“We thank you all for your overwhelming support, prayers, and generous giving during her treatment. We will share more details in due course. God bless you all,” the family stated.

Bwire is passing comes a few months after she appealed for financial help from well wishers to settle her medical bill.

“Most of you are inboxing me asking if we’re done with the fundraiser. Thank you so much for following up and giving me the push and support needed. Being human, emotional fatigue combined with physical fatigue isn’t the best recipe for online activities. Thank you so much for reaching out,” she stated on April 30.

In an interview in March, the actress disclosed that she used to experience occasional pain on the armpits during her menstrual period.

However, the pain persisted and she had a biopsy before being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

Bwire disclosed that she feared losing her role in the ‘Sultana’ TV series after she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I thought I was going to be fired. I did not think I could shoot Sultana and still receive medication because of the brainwashing concept on chemotherapy and cancer,” she explained.

Bwire noted that her condition worsened after the shooting of ‘Sultana’ concluded. Her family then sought treatment at a hospital in Turkey, where she ultimately succumbed to the illness.

By Clinton Nyabuto

