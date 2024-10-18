American Jobs And The H-1B Visa for Foreign Workers

The H-1B program is a US law that permits employers to hire nonimmigrant foreign workers in specialty occupations.

America remains the top destination for international students seeking career opportunities. International students have long preferred STEM degrees due to the 3-year OPT (optional practical training) opportunity the US offers.

A common route to landing a job in the US is to get an H-1B visa. The H-1B program applies to US employers seeking to hire nonimmigrant foreign workers in specialty occupations.

Finding American employers that are more receptive to foreign workers seeking H-1B visas can be challenging. A report from Intead and job search platform F1 Hire, ‘Connecting Dots: How International Students Are Finding US Jobs,’ finds that on average, Washington, North Carolina, Texas, and Michigan have the most H-1B applications per employer sponsor.

Companies in 3 states, California, Texas, and New York, accounted for 39% of all sponsored H-1B applications for international students in 2023. Adding Massachusetts, Virginia, and Michigan, to the mix, total H-1B applications accounted for 50% of all sponsored jobs in 2023.

While applicants coming from India dominate the international student job scene (28%) in the US, PERM applicants who earned degrees from Brazil and the Philippines have tripled since 2018.

In 2023, nine out of the top 10 companies sponsoring PERM applications were in technology. A permanent labor certification (PERM) issued by the Department of Labor (DOL) allows an employer to hire a foreign worker to work permanently in the United States.

The study also points out that New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, Tennessee, and Montana have the highest ratio of H-1B jobs per international student attending universities there. North Carolina, Michigan, and Virginia also demonstrate a high proportion of international student-friendly employers.

The report suggests ways for international students to get US jobs – Consider institutions in states with H-1Band PERM-friendly employers and investigate institutions demonstrating strong relationships with these employers.

Over the last five years, the percentage of PERM applicants holding degrees from the US rose to 59%, whereas the percentage of those with degrees obtained from India US fell to 28% by 2023.

Between 20-18 and 2023, the percentage of PERM applications from people who earned degrees outside the US dropped from 48% to 43% for the top 12 sending countries.

