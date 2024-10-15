It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Teresia Sokoto Makanyama who died on October 7th at John’s Hopkins hospital surrounded by family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters Catherine, Lorraine and Carolyne; her grandsons Felix and Meyoki, and her extended family and friends.

She was predeceased by her only son Kevin who died suddenly this past July. While she was recovering from the loss of her son, she fell ill and died shortly after. Date for funeral mass: Saturday October 26th 2024.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. EST

St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Cheverly, MD.

Address: St. Ambrose Catholic Church

3107 63rd Ave, Cheverly, MD 20785

Teresia’s family is kindly requesting your emotional, and spiritual support. They are also appealing for your financial support to offset funeral expenses, especially given how close the funeral day is.

For contributions please use:

CashApp: $Donorita

Zelle : 240-383-0277 Teresia Sokoto.

For additional information you can contact:

Lorraine Makanyama – 443 346 3298

Lydia Sokoto – 651 587 5179

Eric Mpesha – 240 498 7171

Sylvester Ochieng – 240 461 1835

Thank you so much for all your prayers and generosity. May God continue to bless you.

Death Announcement: Teresia Sokoto Makanyama of Cheverly, MD