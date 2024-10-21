Edward Kagai Nyuguto’s Farewell: Brother to Dr Richard Kariuki

With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Edward Kagai Nyuguto on 17/10/2024.

Husband to late Margaret Wanjiku Kagai, beloved father to charles Nyuguto, Alfred Ngugi, Richard Kariuki Kagai, and Grace Wamuyu.

Brother to Dr. Richards & Bishop Dr. Grace Kariuki of Warrenton Virginia, Lydia Nyuguto, Catherine Njeru of Nyeri, Jane Njuguna, and Nicholas Karobia of Nairobi, the late Margaret Wairimu Ndirangu and Anastacia Wambui Wagatu.

Uncle to Synthia Kariuki Morant of Sterling VA and Alex Kariuki of Manassas VA and many others. Grandfather to many.

Friends and family prayer meetings in Sportsview Estate Kasarani Nairobi from 7.30pm to 9pm and his home in Muruguru Nyeri from 4.00pm to 6pm. The funeral at his farm in Muruguru on Thursday, 24th October 2024, from 9 am.

For more info, call contact; +15406301940,

+254729425151or

+254 726755329,

Mpesa: +254748031886

Zelle and Cashapp:+15402166191.

May Edward Kagai rest in peace.

