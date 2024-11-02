Courageous & intentional living: Walking in agreement with the Lord

The power of agreement in our relationship with God is paramount to how our faith evolves. As in our human relationships, the more we align our hearts and actions with His will, the more we accept His love and presence.

You may have heard of terms such as “this person and I agree on very few things” or “we don’t see eye to eye with this person.”

It is important to see something good in each other to avoid the trap of getting frustrated with each other even when we disagree.

Very little success can be made in working or relating with individuals you don’t agree with in most areas that you need to agree on to see progress or accomplish what needs to be accomplished. In our relationship with God, this principle is even more crucial.

When it comes to our relationships with God, we can only witness the manifestation of His miracles in the areas of His character we embrace.

For instance, if we agree with His love, we will see His love manifest in our lives. We will see His justice at work if we agree with His justice. We will see His power in the promises we align with and are in union with Him.

Amid prophet Amos’s warnings and calls for repentance, we find a profound nugget of wisdom. Amos 3:3 says, “Can two walk together unless they are agreed?” This verse is a guiding light, leading us through the depths of spiritual fellowship and the transformative power of aligning our hearts with the Word of God.

Walking with the Lord transcends physical movement; it speaks to the soul’s journey, aligning our will with His divine purpose. It’s an intimate communion, a partnership of faith and obedience. Yet, the verse challenges us: can this journey even begin without agreement?

The agreement here encompasses more than mere verbal assent; it delves into the depths of our hearts, where convictions are formed and decisions are made. It beckons us to a place of unity with God’s truth, character, and will.

How can we walk harmoniously with the Almighty if our hearts are entangled with conflicting desires and beliefs?

The power of walking in agreement with the Lord lies in its transformative nature. When our hearts echo the sentiments of His Word, when our actions align with His commands, we step into the realm of divine synergy.

It’s not merely our strength at work but the omnipotent hand of God moving through us, empowering us to accomplish His purposes in our lives and becoming instruments of His love in the lives of others.

This agreement with God brings us peace, joy, and fulfillment.

Consider the lives of those who agreed with the Lord throughout Scripture. Abraham’s faith led him to leave his homeland and become the father of nations.

Moses sang to God despite his doubts and fears, leading the Israelites out of bondage. His agreement with God’s commandments led to the liberation of His people.

Mary surrendered to God’s power, birthing the Savior of the world. Her agreement with God’s power led to the salvation of mankind. These individuals didn’t just believe in God; God walked hand in hand with them, and their lives tested the power of agreement with His Word.

Among them was Enoch, a figure whose life serves as a profound testament to the power of walking in agreement with the Lord. This story speaks volumes about the transformative nature of aligning our hearts with God’s will and agreeing with Him.

Genesis 5:22-26 tells us, “Enoch walked faithfully with God; then he was no more, because God took him away.” This simple yet profound statement of his faithfulness reveals a truth that” resonates throughout the ages. Enoch’s walk with God was characterized by intimacy, obedience, and agreement—a parEnoch’sp so profound that it transcended the boundaries of mortal existence.

Enoch’s journey was not marked by sensational feats or grandiose displays of power. It was defined by steadfast devotion, a daily commitment to walk in harmony with the Lord. In a world veiled by sin and corruption, Enoch chose righteousness. He aligned his heart with God’s heartbeat, echoing His desires and ills.

The power of Enoch’s agreement with God lies not in the length of his days but in the depth of Enoch’s relationship.

Enoch experienced a closeness that few have known when walking faithfully with God. He tasted the sweetness of divine fellowship and communion with the Creator.

And in this union, he found a peace that surpassed understanding, a peace that sustained him even as he was translated into the presence of God. Enoch’s life is a beacon of hope and inspiration for all who seek to agree with His example. It reminds us that this world’s constraints do not limit our journey with God.

It is an eternal partnership, a union that transcends time and space. And like Enoch, we are called to walk faithfully, to trust in the goodness and faithfulness of our Heavenly Father.

But agreement requires surrender, humility, and obedience. It demands that we lay aside our agendas and submit to God’s sovereign will.

It necessitates a daily renewal of our minds and a constant rGod’snment of our hearts with His truth. And yet, in this surrender, we find true freedom, liberation from the shackles of sin, and self-reliance.

What will agreeing with God look like in our day-to-day lives? This starts with how you start your day when you don’t feel like waking up or feeling helpless with the day’s activities.

Your response should agree with His Will by saying, “This is the day Lord had made; I will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118: “4 The beauty of the day lies not in its novelty but in the opportunity” it presents for us to be transformed. Each day allows us to grow, earn, and become better versions of ourselves.

The glory of the day is not in its ability to bring about change but in the fact that we are active participants in that change. Our choices, actions, and mindset can make the day special.

So, let us embrace each new day with open hearts and minds, ready to welcome the growth and transformation it brings.

In sickness, seek to agree with God’s promises and understand what he is saying to you in these moments of pain. God’s message about any situation helps us agree with him and His word.

So, dear friends, let us heed the call of Amos 3:3 and follow in Enoch’s footsteps. Let us strive for intimacy with the Lord, surrendering our hearts, will, and ways.

Walking in agreement with the Lord, we tap into His power and grace reservoir. We become vessels of His love, channels of His mercy, and ambassadors of His kingdom. May we, like Enoch, walk faithfully with God all the days of our lives until we are called into His glorious presence.

Additional scriptures for further studies:



Proverbs 3:5- 6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding; in a “l your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Psalm 119:105: “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”

Micah 6:8: “He has shown you” O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? “act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your.” God.”Romans 12:1-2: “Herefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, given God,” to offer your” “bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—God’s true and proper worship.”

Colossians 3:1-2: “Since you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”

By Isabella Mwango Nyakundi CEO/Founder Vessel For Honor Ministries. Web: https://www.vesselforhonor.org

Courageous & intentional living: Walking in agreement with the Lord