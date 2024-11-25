Gachagua Reveals President Ruto’s True Colors: Lies and Betrayal

Speaking during a church service in Murang’a on Sunday, Gachagua said that his bitter fallout with President William Ruto has allowed him to re-strategize his next political move.
The former DP said that Ruto’s true colours became apparent when he purportedly supported his ouster and his political comeback will be sane and judicious.
“We as the Mt. Kenya people hate two things; lies and betrayal. This coming January after the talks we will announce the next direction. Never again shall we find ourselves in the hole we are in,” said Gachagua.
“President Ruto, my friend, did a good thing to bring this fight against me and the people of the mountain because now we know him. Now we understand you (Ruto) and we will address you as we know you and who you are. Now we will have talks with respect.”
Gachagua said that he has been holding talks with church leaders, businesspeople, professionals, and like-minded leaders “who love our people”.
He added: “It is better you (Ruto) have launched this attack early because if it was in the second term you would have bothered us.”
Since his impeachment Gachagua has held an antagonistic profile against the government, maintaining that hs impeachment was due to his unpopular stance against the decisions the government was taking.
He has even claimed that leaders were bribed to support his removal from office.
“MPs went and passed the Finance Bill 2024. I was the only one in Cabinet who was against it. The president said no, you do not have to do what is popular, you do what is right. I said “that is okay” but a majority of Kenyans are saying it is not right,’ said Gachagua.
He has similarly strongly criticized a section of politicians for what he described as the mistreatment of religious leaders, urging President Ruto to listen to the clergy rather than dismiss their concerns.
Speaking during a Sunday service in Kajiado County on November 17, Gachagua warned that the current administration risks repeating the mistakes of former President Daniel Arap Moi, who allegedly oppressed and humiliated religious leaders.
Likewise, he has accused the government of harassment and intimidation, claiming that security agents in unmarked cars have been following him and were spotted around his Nairobi and Nyeri homes.
“They are parking at the entrance of my Nairobi residence, taking note of all my visitors, and they trail me whenever I leave the house, even all the way to my rural home in Nyeri,” Gachagua said in a past statement.
The allegatons were however dismissed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), calling them a misrepresentation of the agency’s actions and intentions.
