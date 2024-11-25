Gachagua Reveals President Ruto’s True Colors: Lies and Betrayal

The former DP said that Ruto’s true colours became apparent when he purportedly supported his ouster and his political comeback will be sane and judicious.

“We as the Mt. Kenya people hate two things; lies and betrayal. This coming January after the talks we will announce the next direction. Never again shall we find ourselves in the hole we are in,” said Gachagua.

"President Ruto, my friend, did a good thing to bring this fight against me and the people of the mountain because now we know him. Now we understand you (Ruto) and we will address you as we know you and who you are. Now we will have talks with respect."