Reject Political Donations: Jackson Ole Sapit exposes Stolen Taxes

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Jackson Ole Sapit has asked Kenyans to shun contributions made by political leaders.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, December 3, Ole Sapit stated that most of the money given as contributions are stolen taxes.

Additionally, the Archbishop further asked Kenyans to stop celebrating whenever political figures offer monetary support.

“I encourage all of us as Kenyans to reject contributions by political leaders and their appointees knowing that most of the money given is stolen taxes. We must stop celebrating whenever the President, Members of Parliament, Governors, MCAs, and other political actors donate money whose source is not clear,” he said.

This comes two days after President President William Ruto donated Ksh 5 million to Crispinus Anglican Church in Bungoma.

Speaking while delivering the contribution on Sunday, December 1, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said there was nothing inappropriate about leaders supporting the work of the Church.

“There is nothing wrong with leaders contributing to God’s work. I hope you won’t reject it, if you don’t want it you can give it to me,” he said.

On November 18, 2024, Metropolitan Archbishop Most Rev. Philip Anyolo made headlines after directing Soweto Catholic Church will refund donations made by Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement, Anyolo said the donations were made in violation of the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill.

“In light of these directives, and in adherence to the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024 under Section 10(2), it is deemed that any person who solicits or receives money or a benefit conducts a fundraising appeal, regardless of whether the representation made was direct or indirect. Such fundraising appeals require a permit in accordance with the Bill,” the statement read.

However, Ruto fired back saying his generosity is not influenced by political prospects or clout, but by his personal conviction to support churches and gospel ministration.

“We are going to give for the building of the church and God’s work because we are a product of giving ourselves. Our salvation is a product of giving. It is God who gave first, and that is why we have the privilege to know Christ and believe in Him. He gave his only begotten son so that today, we can equally be saved,” he said.

