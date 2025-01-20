Polly Irungu Exits White House Photographer Position After 3 Years

In an emotional statement on X (formerly Twitter), Kenyan-born photographer Polly Irungu has announced her exit as a photographer at the White House.

She made the announcement on Monday, January 20 hours before Donald Trump takes the reins of power in the United States of America.

As she reflects on her incredible journey thus far, she finds herself ready to embrace the boundless possibilities of future ventures.

“When I developed a love for visual storytelling and worked at McDonald’s in school to save up for my first camera, I never thought my passion would take me to the White House. After nearly three years, today was my last day. Thank you, Mr President” She wrote

Polly was working in the office of the Deputy President Kamala Harris as a photo editor, a position she held since 2022.

With her lens as her ultimate tool, Irungu has captured powerful moments at the highest echelons of power.

From capturing the essence of historical events within the hallowed chambers of the White House to stepping into unexplored creative realms, her artistry knows no bounds.

Her work is a testament to her immense talent and commitment to storytelling through visuals.

Whether she is documenting political milestones or others’ personal triumphs, Irungu’s ability to capture the essence of a moment is truly awe-inspiring.

She is now making the remarkable transition from capturing historic moments at the White House to embarking on a new and exciting ventures.

With her unique perspective shaped by her African roots and experiences in America, Irungu’s journey in the world of photography is both inspiring and captivating.

Having honed her craft while working for prominent media organizations like the New York Times and Washington Post, Irungu has developed a style that combines storytelling with visual aesthetics.

Her photographs not only capture raw emotions but also convey profound narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on her journey, Irungu emphasizes the importance of diversity and representation in the field of photography.

Through her work, she seeks to amplify voices that have historically been marginalized, shedding light on struggles, triumphs, and untold stories.

As she embraces new horizons, Irungu’s passion for photography remains unyielding. With every click of her shutter, she continues to make a meaningful impact and pave the way for aspiring photographers of diverse backgrounds.

With her unique perspective and unwavering passion, Polly is poised to make an indelible mark on the world of photography.

