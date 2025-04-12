A Kenyan national, is facing deportation in India for residing in Goa without a valid visa. ​Teresia Wairimu Muturi was arrested in Mapusa, Goa, India, for residing in the country without valid visa documentation.

According to Herald Goa, Teresia Wairimu was found illegally staying at Bhatiwado, Parra in Bardez. A case has been registered under Crime No. 64/2025 for offences under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

- Advertisement -

Teresia had no valid visa or authorization from Indian authorities, and her stay in the country was deemed illegal.

Indian Immigration Officials have not ruled out further legal action or deportation proceedings, pending the outcome of the investigation.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Kenyan nationals facing legal issues in India, particularly in Goa.

- Advertisement -

In December 2023, Newton Muthuri Kimani, another Kenyan national, was arrested for his involvement in an international human trafficking racket operating between Kenya and India.

Additionally, in May 2024, a 24-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested in Goa for possessing drugs worth approximately 15 lakh, highlighting ongoing concerns about illegal activities involving foreign nationals in the region.

These incidents underscore the challenges faced by law enforcement in Goa concerning foreign nationals overstaying visas and engaging in illicit activities

Teresia Wairimu’s case not only underlines the complexities surrounding immigration regulations in India but also serves as a wake-up call for expatriates navigating the legal landscape of foreign residency.

As Goa continues to attract individuals from across the globe with its vibrant culture and picturesque landscapes, understanding visa requirements has never been more crucial.

Kenyan Diaspora Teresia Muturi Facing Deportation in India