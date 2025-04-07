Pastor Tom and Dr. Patricia Manthi in conjuction with Pastors Carlos and Maria Rodriguez invites you to a two days of healing and delivarence conference with Apostle James Nganga of Neno Evangelism Church in Nairobi Kenya.

Come and Join Apostle James Nganga for the extraordinary two days of healing and deliverance in Frederick, Maryland!

This unique event promises powerful teachings, uplifting worship, and divine encounters that aim to restore hope and bring peace to your spirit.

Whether you’re seeking physical healing, emotional release, or spiritual growth, this gathering is designed for anyone looking to deepen their faith and experience miraculous breakthroughs.

The atmosphere will be charged with expectation as attendees come together in unity, ready to witness the incredible possibilities of faith in action.

Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a journey towards healing and transformation.

Secure your spot, invite your loved ones, and prepare to be inspired as Apostle Nganga guides you toward a renewed sense of purpose and freedom.

Meeting Venue: Clarion Inn Fredrick Event Center, 7310 Excutive Way, Fredrick Maryland.

For More Information, call: 240 388 1232

US Tour: Healing & Deliverance with pastor Nganga in Fridrick MD