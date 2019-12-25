Kenyan man accused of raping a 79-year-old woman in NC

Police have charged an employee of an assisted living facility with raping one of the residents.

Police say they arrested Joseph Ngigi Kariuki and charged him with second-degree forcible rape. They say he is a staff member of Brookdale Senior Living on Berkshire Road.

Police say they were called to Brookdale shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 19 about a possible sexual assault of a 79-year-old woman who lives at the home.

With cooperation of the Brookdale staff, and after conferring with the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office, police arrested Kariuki, 47, of Clayton. Police have not disclosed his position at the home.

He is being held in the Johnston County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

