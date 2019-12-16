The state of Open Victory Gardens (Kitengela) during the Rainy Season

Customer demands to see their plots During this rainy season. See what they saw. Our customers demanded to see the situation on the ground, and we share uncensored video

We are happy to have hosted & still hosting very many Diaspora customers. We had a chance to visit a Diaspora who have relocated and now living in Victory gardens.

We look forward to hosting all those Diaspora customers in Kenya. We are open during Christmas 2019

