Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Sponsored Terror Attacks in Kenya – US Vice President

United States Vice President Mike Pence claimed that the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in an airstrike on Thursday, January 2, was among the financiers of the terror attacks in Kenya in 2011.

Directed IRGC QF terrorist plots to bomb innocent civilians in Turkey and Kenya in 2011. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 3, 2020

Pence took to Twitter to justify the drone strike that has sparked tension across the world, with Iran vowing to retaliate.

Trump’s VP noted that Soleimani oversaw the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) financial, logistical, and military support to the Taliban and sponsored attacks on coalition forces in Afghanistan.

“Directed IRGC QF (Quds Force) terrorist plots to bomb innocent civilians in Turkey and Kenya in 2011,” Pence tweeted.

He further stated that the action to eliminate Soleimani was advised by the fact that he was plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, adding that “the world is a safer place today because Soleimani is gone”.

“President Donald Trump took decisive action and stood against the leading state sponsor of terror to take out an evil man who was responsible for killing thousands of Americans. Soleimani was a terrorist,” Pence shared.

Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani who was killed on Thursday, January 2, 2020

In 2011, Kenya faced a number of challenges that force her to deploy the military to neighbouring Somalia in a bid to tame the terror outfit, Al-Shabaab, that had been responsible for several attacks.

The most memorable was an attack at a resort in the coastal town of Lamu, where a British tourist, David Tebbutt, was killed and his wife Judith Tebbutt kidnapped.

Judith Tebbutt in the Masai Mara with her husband David Tebbutt

