Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Sponsored Terror Attacks in Kenya – US Vice President

0 155
NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Sponsored Terror Attacks in Kenya – US Vice President

Vice President Mike Pence attends a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey on Oct. 17, 2019. Photo by Huseyin Aldemir / Reuters

- Advertisement -

United States Vice President Mike Pence claimed that the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in an airstrike on Thursday, January 2, was among the financiers of the terror attacks in Kenya in 2011.

Pence took to Twitter to justify the drone strike that has sparked tension across the world, with Iran vowing to retaliate.

Trump’s VP noted that Soleimani oversaw the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) financial, logistical, and military support to the Taliban and sponsored attacks on coalition forces in Afghanistan.

“Directed IRGC QF (Quds Force) terrorist plots to bomb innocent civilians in Turkey and Kenya in 2011,” Pence tweeted.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenya has a corrupt political and economical system that…

NEWS

Miguna Miguna Books Plane Ticket For Jamhuri Comeback On…

NEWS

PHOTOS: Commercial Sex workers donate items to Police…

NEWS

PHOTOS: List Of 2019 Top KSCE Students

He further stated that the action to eliminate Soleimani was advised by the fact that he was plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, adding that “the world is a safer place today because Soleimani is gone”.

“President Donald Trump took decisive action and stood against the leading state sponsor of terror to take out an evil man who was responsible for killing thousands of Americans. Soleimani was a terrorist,” Pence shared.

Iran's most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani who was killed on Thursday, January 2
Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani who was killed on Thursday, January 2, 2020

In 2011, Kenya faced a number of challenges that force her to deploy the military to neighbouring Somalia in a bid to tame the terror outfit, Al-Shabaab, that had been responsible for several attacks.

The most memorable was an attack at a resort in the coastal town of Lamu, where a British tourist, David Tebbutt, was killed and his wife Judith Tebbutt kidnapped.

Judith Tebbutt in the Masai Mara with her husband David
Judith Tebbutt in the Masai Mara with her husband David Tebbutt

Source-kenyans.co.ke

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });