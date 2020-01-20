Photos of Raila and Ida Odinga preparing fish excites Kenyans

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Sunday, January 19, 2020, excited several Kenyans on the internet after he posted photographs of himself preparing fish.

- Advertisement -

The photos contained images of Raila and his wife Ida Odinga standing next to a sink holding a knife and fish while surrounded by other people.

The two were dressed in kitchen attire.

In the post, Raila boasted to be teaching his wife how to prepare the fish.

“Ida thinks she was teaching me but really I was teaching her. Happy Sunday from the Odinga’s!” read the caption.

Kenyans online were quick to react with a majority expressing their excitement.

Gideon Kitheka – Hahaha Hahaha, next time invite me Baba. Blessed Sunday Sir.

Mbuku Michael – Jakom Kumbe unajua kupika Samaki na Omenga Pia Mimi Napenda Samaki Kama wewe Ukimaliza kupika Tupe….

Salama – Well done sometimes a man has to get to the kitchen and make a meal for his family.

Simon Omondi – Who am I to refuse preparing a dish if baba can.

Wesley Cheruyot – why do I have a feeling that you were doing nothing but just dressed and holding kitchenware for photo session?

On Christmas in 2019, a video went viral of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader preparing breakfast for his family.

By Babu Tendu

Source-standardmedia.co.ke