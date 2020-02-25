25 yrs old Kenyan student Leon Ong’ara dies in St. Louis Missouri

25 yrs old Kenyan student Leon Ong’ara dies in St. Louis Missouri

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Mr. Leon Ong'ara. Nephew to Agnes Thaiya (Shiro) of St. Louis and Caroline Njeri of Kansas City, Missouri.

Leon was 25yrs old and in his final year at Lindenwood University, St. Charles Missouri.Kindly Let us all join the family for prayers tomorrow (Wed) Feb 26 at 6pm at Shiro’s residence (207 Shady Rock Lane, O’Fallon MO 63368).

There will be a Memorial Service and a fundraiser on (Sat) Feb 29 from 1.00 to 3:00 pm at the Archway Memorial Chapel, Hazelwood MO.

The expenses are at $15,148.  Leon’s body accompanied by Shiro and Njeri will leave for Kenya at a later date.

The Saint Louis Kenyan community is requested for moral and financial support to the family at this time of their loss.

For more information please contact: Pst.Samuel-  636-219-1101 Pst.Michael Mwangi- 314-398-7040 Agnes Thaiya(cash app Shiro)- 816-694-9097                           Zellipah Githui -314-378-6452-cash app

 

