Congrats to Diaspora Kenyans with beautifully done homes at Victory Gardens

*Victory Gardens – The making of a Masterpiece Gated Community Estate*. We take this opportunity to congratulate all our Diaspora friends and customers who have set up their beautifully done dream homes at Victory Gardens Phase 1, 2 and 3. Check more info here: https://youtu.be/StH4xI_7Oxg Already, Phase 4 & 5 are slowly getting transformed with value additions that are now nearly complete.

How are they doing is so easily:

1. Optiven allows installment payments for your value added plot for two years.

2. Our clients are allowed to appoint their preferred contractor to undertake construction of their dream home.

3. Those who are not within the country can trust Optiven’s sister company PMC Estates ( www.pmcestates.co.ke ) to manage their property, including handling all rental services on your behalf.

