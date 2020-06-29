Kenyan Diaspora Woman Raped In Maldives,Two Men Arrested

Kenyan Diaspora Woman Raped, Kenyan Diaspora Woman Raped In Maldives,Two Men Arrested, Diaspora Messenger News Media, Diaspora Messenger News MediaTwo men were on Friday arrested in connection with the rape of a Kenyan woman during a yacht party in the Maldives.

Local reports indicate that one of the men arrested could be the husband of an influential lawmaker in the South Asian island nation.

The man was allegedly arrested alongside an unidentified relative, after the Kenyan accused the two men of rape during a safari yacht party.

Both men were however released under unclear circumstances, but sources in the country say that a phone call from a powerful government official triggered the move.

The Kenyan was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two men on the luxury boat, but managed to fight off her attackers and jump ship and swim to shore.

With the attackers giving chase on a dinghy, she managed to get to shore and scream for help.

Source-nation.co.ke

