VIDEO: Uhuru makes surprise visit to Nyeri,Mistaken for a local man

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday made an unannounced visit to Nyeri catching local leaders unawares.

The Head of State landed at the Nyaribo Airstrip before going to Kieni Constituency where he visited Kiganjo Railway Station.

The President inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of the Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line.

In 2017, eight governors committed to reviving and rehabilitating the 240-kilometre railway from Nairobi to Isiolo at a cost of Sh25 billion.

The railway is expected to transverse eight counties that pledged to contribute Sh100 million to jumpstart the revival of the colonial passenger and cargo train service that is projected to enhance trade in the region.

From Nairobi, the railway is expected to pass through Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nanyuki to Isiolo counties.

Farmers in the region are optimistic that the revival of the railway will tame cartels and also increase market accessibility.

