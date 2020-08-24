Death Announcement For Catherine Nyambura Murai Of Leominster, MA
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Catherine Nyambura Murai ( Njoroge) of Leominster, MA. She passed away on August 22, 2020 following a long battle with illness. She was the wife to Jeff M. Waweru and Mother to Monique Malone both of Leominster MA. She was the daughter to Mrs. Njoroge and the Late Mr. Njoroge of Kenya.
Family and Friends are meeting daily at 15 Cotton Street Leominster MA from 6pm for funeral arrangements. For any financial assistance please cash App
Jeff Waweru 978 728 1879
Amos Kimani $Amoskimani
Mary Kiarie 508 333 6146
Or checks payable to Jeff Waweru. Please keep the family in prayers during this difficult time.
