Kenyan family desperately looking for their Diaspora son living in USA

A Kenyan family is looking for their son Allan Gathungu Kangethe who lives in USA and has not communicated for a very long time. The parents who are from Ruai,Nairobi, Kenya are said to have communicated last with their son when he was living in Crescent Valley, Navada, USA several years ago.

Mr. Kangethe’s last known telephone number ends with 1138. It seams like he has changed the phone number because the family cannot reach him on that number. Gathungu’s ailing father desperately wants to speak to him and has requested help to locate his son.

Allan Gathungu Kangethe was brought up in their family home in Buru Buru Nairobi home before the parents moved to Ruai.

Anybody with information of Allan’s whereabout is requested to contact the parents in Kenya through Mrs. Kangethe 0723063611 (mother) or Christine Kariuki 0720219733 the sister.

By Diaspora Messenger reporter

Source-Misterseed.com

