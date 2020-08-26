Optiven Foundation Supports vulnerable Communities in Mathare – Nairobi County

By Bonnie Tinda
0
Optiven Foundation Supports vulnerable Communities in Mathare – Nairobi County
Optiven Foundation Supports vulnerable Communities in Mathare - Nairobi County

Milly Inyuma is one of the beneficiaries who have been recently empowered to start a business after losing her job as a local salon employee due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As a sole bread-winner, her job loss was a major blow to her family, but Optiven Foundation has now come in by supporting her to start a Grocery and Cereals Business, which will help her sustain her 6 children and her aging mother.

You can also partner with the Foundation and together we will support more needy families.

Optiven Foundation endeavors to be the Eyes on the Community. For more information, you can get in touch with us on: +254 718 776 033 or [email protected] | www.optivenfoundation.org

#EmpoweringCommunities

Optiven Foundation Supports vulnerable Communities in Mathare – Nairobi County

Contact Optiven Group: 0790 300 300 | 0723 400 500
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.optiven.co.ke
George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ

