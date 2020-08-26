Optiven Foundation Supports vulnerable Communities in Mathare – Nairobi County



Milly Inyuma is one of the beneficiaries who have been recently empowered to start a business after losing her job as a local salon employee due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As a sole bread-winner, her job loss was a major blow to her family, but Optiven Foundation has now come in by supporting her to start a Grocery and Cereals Business, which will help her sustain her 6 children and her aging mother.

You can also partner with the Foundation and together we will support more needy families.

