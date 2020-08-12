Value Added Residential Land for Sale in Ngong, Kenya

The Vineyard-Ngong: As Username Family, we believe in shared prosperity. During this budget tight season, there are opportunities that every invest-savvy person should take note of- some high value investments are trading at a huge discount especially in the real Estate Industry in Kenya. Take keen interest on some of these rare once-in-a lifetime deals and get your money growing.

Are you ready? Well, if you are one of those who’ve been looking for plots for sale in Ngong area, here is a great deal – get a value added plot worth 1.2M at 25% discount. Yes, for only Ksh 899,000 only you get a prime plot in Ngong. Better still you can own this property at Ksh 850,000 (approx. 30% discount) if you are among the first 30 cash buyers. Save up to Kes 350,000 by making the right investment decision today. By doing this you support our business to grow more as we help you gain more value for your every shilling – this principle is at the heart of our investment philosophy. Investing now means that you get more value by paying much less for a land near Nairobi.

Location

The plots are 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong town. The location is accessible, strategically touching the greater southern bypass road and 3 km from Kimuka Centre. The location offers beautiful views of the Ngong hills amidst the cool breeze.

Soil Type – Red Soil, good for Construction and Agriculture

Value Additions

Perimeter fence and Estate gate. Water connection on site. Graded access roads Electricity on site

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Investors: Ksh 899,000 (Ksh. 90,000 deposit, balance within 30 days). We have a special offer of Ksh 850,000 for the first 30 cash buyers

The minimum booking fee per plot is Ksh 90,000 only. All payment plans indicated are all-inclusive prices i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer: The project has freehold title deed (The registration of title deed takes a maximum of 6-10 months upon completion of payment.)

To Invest;

Call / WhatsApp +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

