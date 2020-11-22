Kenyan man Kepher Nagosa Avedi found dead at home in Wichita, KansasNEWSOBITUARIES By Diaspora Messenger On Nov 22, 2020 0 Share Kenyan man Kepher Nagosa Avedi found dead at home in Wichita, KansasIt is with deep sadness that we announce the passing on of Mzee Kepher Nagosa Avedi of Wichita, Kansas. Mzee Avedi was found dead in his home on November 15, 2020.- Advertisement -Funeral arrangements are ongoing in order to send Mzee Avedi home to Mbihi Village in Vihiga County, Kenya where he will be laid to rest with his ancestors. More Related StoriesOBITUARIES Njoki Ndungu’s mother Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru… OBITUARIES Death Announcement For Nathaniel Wang’ombe Magu Of Anna… KENYA DIASPORA NEWS Justice Njoki Ndungu’s mother Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru… OBITUARIES Virtual prayers & funeral arrangements for Leah Gathogo… There will be a memorial service held to celebrate his life on Saturday November 28, 2020 at:*Breakthrough Community Church* *1700 South Oliver Ave* *Wichita, KS 67218* *Time 4pm.*All Contributions towards the funeral expenses to be sent to:CashApp *$WallaceAkenga* *316-519-8788 Kenyan man Kepher Nagosa Avedi found dead at home in Wichita, Kansas Like this:Like Loading... 0 Share