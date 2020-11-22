Kenyan man Kepher Nagosa Avedi found dead at home in Wichita, Kansas

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing on of Mzee Kepher Nagosa Avedi of Wichita, Kansas. Mzee Avedi was found dead in his home on November 15, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are ongoing in order to send Mzee Avedi home to Mbihi Village in Vihiga County, Kenya where he will be laid to rest with his ancestors.
There will be a memorial service held to celebrate his life on Saturday November 28, 2020 at:
*Breakthrough Community Church*
          *1700 South Oliver Ave*
              *Wichita, KS 67218*
 *Time 4pm.*
All Contributions towards the funeral expenses to be sent to:
CashApp *$WallaceAkenga*  *316-519-8788

 

