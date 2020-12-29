Aisha Jumwa Voted The Queen Of Controversy In 2020

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has had a year full of controversy. It is no wonder that a recent survey by TUKO.co.ke saw her voted the queen of controversy this year. She was polled among other controversial female politicians among them Millie Odhiambo, Gladys Shollei and Anab Subow.

In a year that was largely spent in confusion over COVID-19, the Malindi MP found herself in the news over constant appearances in the corridors of justice, most critical of them a murder charge.

In October, she was accused alongside her bodyguard, Geoffrey Otieno, for killing Michael Ngumbao Jola, the uncle of Ganda MCA Reuben Katana Mwarume. Michael was shot dead during a fracas between the lawmaker and officials from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The court case also learned that the lawmaker had been in a romantic relationship with her co-accused for six years. The controversy within the controversy was that her bodyguard-turned-lover is not only a married father of two but his wife is also fully aware of their affair.

Aisha and her aide have been having an affair for six years. Photo credits: Kevin Odit. Source: UGC Against the backdrop of being in a love triangle, Aisha attended the wedding of Nakuru senator Susan Kihika and played marriage counselor. A woman needs to sleep on your chest. She needs to be cuddled and also caressed,” Aisha stated. Away from matters murder, love and affairs, her political side has also experienced its fair share of battle.

It started in May 2020 when she was recalled as the NASA representative to the Parliamentary Service Commission and replaced by Mishi Mboko, the member of parliament for Likoni. Aisha was also in the center of a corruption scandal where she was accused of using her proxies to embezzle Constituency Development Fund (CDF) money.

The MP allegedly awarded a tender worth 19 million shillings to a company to construct the Malindi sub-county education office, out of which she was paid KSh 2.5 million as kickback.

Her accomplices presented themselves to the police but Aisha would go missing, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for her.

As the year drew to a close, she would be a guest of the state again, this time at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) alongside ODM party official Edwin Sifuna over vulgar insults the two traded during the Msambweni by-election.

This could be seen as a culmination of the long-standing wrangles between two politicians. Last year, TUKO.co.ke reported how Aisha snatched a microphone from Sifuna who was addressing mourners at a funeral in Jilore village of Malindi sub-county.

The mourners booed the MP over her reaction but she remained resolute. “Stop bringing politics SG, we have come here for one reason, to mourn and condole with the family of the late,” an angry Aisha yelled. While politics, especially in Africa, is known to thrive on publicity stunts and being vocal, Aisha’s never-ending brush with the law, citizens and fellow legislators is a tactic that few women employ. It, however, seems to be working because she has remained a figure that lingers large in the minds of many when female politicians are mentioned.

By Hillary Lisimba

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

